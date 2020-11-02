Poll: Trump now leading among Hispanic voters

New polls show Trump gaining among young voters and with record-breaking support from minorities, the highest ever seen for GOP candidate.

While most national polls show President Donald Trump trailing challenger Joe Biden, new polling shows the president enjoying record-breaking support from minority voters.

According to the Investor’s Business Daily/TIPP tracking poll, Trump currently trails Biden nationwide among likely voters by five points, with 49.2% of respondents backing the former Vice President, compared to 44.1% who said they support the incumbent president.

In the poll, Trump performs relatively poorly among demographic groups who have traditionally made up the base of the Republican electorate, including non-Hispanic whites, middle-aged, and elderly voters.

Trump is currently losing among voters over 65 by nearly four points – 44.2% to 48.0% - and among voters 45-64 by two points, 46.1% to 48.1%. The president won both groups in 2016.

In addition, Trump’s lead among non-Hispanic whites has shrunk to just 2.6 points, down from 15 points in 2016.

But Trump has gained ground among voters 44 and under, among blacks, and among Hispanics, partially offsetting his losses with whites and older voters.

While Hillary Clinton won the 18-44 group by 14 points in 2016, Biden leads Trump in that group by just 9.3 points.

Clinton won among black voters by 85 points, but Biden now leads Trump among black voters by just 61.7 points, 73.6% to 11.9%. No Republican presidential candidate has received more than 12% of the black vote since 1980.

Among Hispanic voters, Trump now leads Biden with an absolute majority of 54.1% to 41.2%. No Republican nominee has ever carried the Hispanic vote.

A second poll, conducted by Emerson, shows Biden leading Trump nationwide by 6.4 points, 51.2% to 44.8%.

While Biden still leads Trump among Hispanics, his lead is down significantly, with a margin of just 10.4 points, 51.1% to 40.7%.

The Emerson poll also found that Trump has gained support among black voters, with 19.4% saying they plan to vote for Trump, compared to 74.6% who say they support Biden.

If Trump does win over 19% of the black vote, it will be the best performance for a Republican presidential nominee since 1960.