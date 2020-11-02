Watch: Settlement leaders pray for Trump victory

Yesha leaders gather at Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hebron to pray on behalf of President Trump on eve of 2020 election.

Settlement leaders gathered outside of the Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hebron Monday morning, for a special event in support of President Donald Trump.

Held on the eve of the 2020 presidential election, the gathering included a special prayer on behalf of Trump and the Trump campaign.

Yochai Damri, leader of the Mount Hebron Regional Council, said that the special prayer gathering was organized in recognition of the Trump administration's pro-Israel policies.

"This week there will be the US presidential election, which will have have a great impact on the future of the State of Israel. We are obliged to show our appreciation for President Trump for four good years and the support for the State of Israel, the Land of Israel, and the settlement enterprise."

During the prayer rally, settlement leaders invited President Trump to visit Hebron following his reelection.

Watch the full event here: