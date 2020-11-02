The institutions that maintain the Tomb of the Patriarchs

Towards Shabbat Chayey Sarah, The Hebron Shabbat, Tomb of the Patriarchs' Institutions launch a crowdfunding campaign and invite people to take part in the activities of the institutions that keep the Tomb of the Patriarchs for more than twenty years. The Tomb of the Patriarchs' Institutions include the Tomb of the Patriarchs' Kollel, Talmud Torah and guest accommodation (Hachnasat Orchim) as well as the coffee and treats projects for the hundreds of IDF soldiers in Hebron.

"This years, the multitudes that usually come here every year wouldn't be able to come to the Tomb on Shabbat Chayey Sarah," says Yisrael Bramson, the institutions' CEO. "However, we would like to continue and serve as the Shlichim of Jewish people here in Hebron all year round. Usually at this time of year we are at the height of the preparations for Shabbat Chayey Sarah, including erecting the huge accommodation tents with Rav Danny Cohen and Chabad Hebron. The campaign this year asks people to be partners of the important activities we do here and to enable every donor to get a prayer on the patriarchs' tombs. We'll make sure pious Talmidey Chachamim will pray for every donor on Shabbat Chayey Sarah on the patriarchs' tombs."

Bramson says that despite the financial difficulties during COVID-19, the institutions are still operating and are getting ready to double the activities in Hebrew at the end of the pandemic.

Come and be our partners in keeping the The Cave of the Patriarchs' Institutions >>

The institutions' founder, Baruch Marzel, tells: "36 years ago when I came to Hebron, the Tomb of the Patriarchs was desolate. These institutions revive the place. The activities and operations are being held around the clock in the Tomb so the voice of Torah will be heard in heaven, on the holy patriarchs resting place. When you reach the Tomb, at any time, you hear the sound of Torah in the Tomb all day and night long. In the morning, the Kollel Vatikin start learning at 4am while the Chevrat Tehillim recite the entire Book of Psalms every day for the merit of Am Yisrael in the Jacob Hall. Later on, the morning Kollel and the Talmud Torah children study while Hachnasat Orchim holds its activities."

Marzel tells about his deep personal connection to the Tomb: "My wife and Igot married here at the Tomb's plaza and six of my children has their Chuppas here. Every Shabbat I host dozens of IDF soldiers at my place and nowadays during the pandemic, the soldiers don't go home over the weekends so every Shabbat we have double the amount of people who come to dine with us."

Rav Amit Hezi, the Talmud Torah director, describe their activities: "With G-d's graces I have the privilege to run the Talmud Torah for many years now. The children arrive every morning at the Tomb for the past eighteen years to begin their day in prayer and study at the patriarchs' graves. They later continue their studies in the Kiryat Arba campus. We can feel the holiness of the place enables a special atmosphere of grace and purity among the pupils. Our Talmud Tora h is using the Rav Zilberman's educational approach by learning the straight and plain texts all year long."

We are not leaving our patriarchs and matriarchs behind.

Rafi Portal, who runs the coffee and treats activities for the soldiers, says he feels privileged to take part in the institutions' operations: "Every morning when I come to bring coffee and treats to the soldiers I feel proud. I am proud to get to the best units and give them things wholeheartedly. I'm especially moved to come to the IDF pillbox station at the Worshipers Route where I remember the fallen heroes who died while protecting us."

