'Trump is good for both Jews and Palestinians' says former terrorist

The head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, has produced a video clip in support of US President Donald Trump, in which he reveals data showing that the policies of Trump’s administration have been good for both Jews and Arabs.

The twist is that together with Dagan in the video clip appears Mohammad Massad, a Palestinian and former terrorist, who now works to promote peace – and wholeheartedly agrees with Dagan that Trump deserves to win this week’s election.

In the clip, Dagan and Massad present data from the United Nations that shows that during the Obama presidency, 204 Israelis were killed in terrorist attacks, as opposed to just 37 during the last four years under Trump. Furthermore, during the Obama years, 4127 Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israelis, as opposed to 531 in the last four years when Trump was President.

In other words, on average, 531 Palestinians and 25 Israelis were killed per year during the Obama years, versus 132 Palestinians and 9 Israelis under Trump.

The video was filmed inside the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron, in order to appeal to the Republican Party’s Evangelical base.

Dagan and Massad stressed the fact that policies pursued by the Obama administration tended to strengthen Islamist groups, resulting in an increase in terrorist attacks, as well as an increase in Israeli responses to them. In comparison, the policies pursued by the Trump administration and the recent peace accords brokered by the United States have led to “regional calm” and a drop in the number of dead on both sides of the conflict.

In the clip, Dagan states: “I am appealing directly to your hearts. For the sake of our future, for the sake of our very lives, vote Trump.”

He added that, “The President has already proven time after time that he is a true friend of Israel – but it’s more than that. The facts show that his policies bring many more years of stability in the Middle East. I realize that the average American voter has a lot more things on his mind than the Middle East, but for all those who feel that what happens here is important, whether it’s the Jews of the United States, US citizens living in Israel, or Christian friends of Israel, it’s important that you know about these statistics when you go out to vote.”

Mohammad Massad then spoke, saying: “We filmed this clip as part of our efforts to support Donald Trump, and we are doing everything we can in order that Trump should win the coming election and remain President of the United States of America. We also call on all US citizens in Palestine and ask that you should vote for Trump.

“Trump is good for the Palestinian people,” he continued. “He’s good for security and for real peace, since he doesn’t support the corrupt people in the Palestinian Authority, and he also doesn’t support terrorists like others in the United States do. During his tenure, the number of terrorist incidents dropped virtually to zero, and the number of Palestinians killed dropped by hundreds of percent. We support Trump because we want true peace and security for both peoples.”

Marc Zell, head of the US Republican Party in Israel, stated: “Donald Trump ushered in a new era for the Middle East, for the benefit of all the people who live here, regardless of whether they are Jews or Arabs or Palestinians. This is what’s happened, and this is our hope for the next four years – this is the reason why we need to vote for Donald Trump and Mike Pence. If they don’t win, I don’t want to think about what could happen in this region.”