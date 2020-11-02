Make America Great, or make America Somalia

Biden is the Trojan Horse that hides a Harris Presidency. No Democrat seriously thinks Biden will last out his first year in office. Op-ed.

America is at an inflection point more ominous and dangerous than the election of Abraham Lincoln in 1860. Then, America elected a president who would fight for the good of the Union against misguided forces that broke with the Nation and sought to continue the evils of slavery.

Today, another great evil haunts the United States of America. It is an evil that has infected almost all of the Democrat party, as well as mainstream media and can be described as cultist woke-ism. Woke-ism is the accelerating set of “acceptable” ideas whose adherents dictate that if you fail to accept every single one of the cult's lunatic fringe “axioms,” you will be called a “racist,” “homophobe,” “transphobe,” Islamophobe,” be summarily "cancelled" and even lose your job.

Increasingly, the “end point” of this ghoulish intellectual infection appears to be that the only “cure” America’s “systemic racism” is to “burn it down.” Today, in the possible election of Joe Biden, we will have a president who will not fight for the forces of good, as did Lincoln, but instead, will be fighting to instill a new Fascist plan of Wokeness that enslaves Americans in a tyranny worse than the regime of hate and evil that would have ensued had the enemy defeated and occupied America in WWII. Our only salvation from this regime of Woke is for President Trump to win re-election in the coming election.

Why is a Biden victory more dangerous than America’s so far only Civil War?

The answer is first and foremost, that unlike the Lincoln victory which put the reins of power of America into the hands of the forces of Good, a Biden victory will put the awesome powers of the government into the hands of the faceless forces of political correctness, Woke-ism, and the Deep State.

Today, the media is keeping Biden’s blatant corruption off the front pages so as to elect Biden’s “name,” but then slip in Kamela Harris. If the Biden-Harris ticket wins, within three months the same media that suffocated the Biden corruption scandal, will blare it from every site and hound him from office, thereby installing the “most liberal Senator in the Senate” as President of the United States.

Biden is the Trojan Horse that hides a Harris extreme-Left Presidency. No Democrat seriously thinks Biden will last out his first year in office, most bets are on 3 months.

Second, the Big-Tech censors of Google, Facebook, and Twitter have co-opted the Democrats, and pummeled the Republicans into a daze. Section 230 has stripped America of its right of free speech.

The Washington Post has corrupted the saying “Democracy dies in darkness.” Democracy only dies when the American media keeps Americans in darkness, and aids and abets unconstitutional censorship to fatally darken the American free marketplace of ideas.

The Washington Post isn’t an agent exposing Biden’s government corruption to the light of day, it’s a central player in keeping America ignorant of palpable evidence of Biden’s involvement. The media claims “The Hunter laptop isn’t verified.” But has the media tried to verify the laptop? Wasn't that once the investigative job of the media?

Today, the almost totally monolithic media’s objective is not to deliver the news, but to deliver Biden the presidency. The term “op-ed” has been secretly re-packaged and carefully reshaped as “news.”

And while the media is censoring news and making up false news, the Big Tech trio is censoring individuals’ freedom of speech. America has become a virtual Communist country of censorship.

In Ray Bradbury’s book, Fahrenheit 451, the book burners would burn books at 451 degrees Fahrenheit. Today's Big-Tech censors don’t have to heat the books or ideas to 451 degrees, they just have to write a trivial algorithm that deletes “objectionable” ideas out of existence - and that includes anything right-of-center. What’s worst is that they self-righteously block ideas and books in the name of “anti-Fascism.”

This is pure and unadulterated evil.

Using their blocking power to prevent any denials, the Left and the Democrats have managed to conflate President Trump’s message of “Make America Great Again” into “Make America White Supremacist Again.”

The Democrats have, unhindered, corrupted and slandered all Americans who seek and extol “American Greatness” into fascists who crave “White Supremacy.”

The forced Republican silence in the defense of America has allowed the Democrats an open field in which to burn the very idea of American greatness. If you harbor a fleeting thought that America was great and saved the world for freedom, you will find yourself labeled, tarred and feathered as a White Supremacist racist neo-colonialist who needs to be cancelled and left for dead. At best, you will be sent for re-education in the workplace.

And, who will set the standard for “correct thinking”? How about Ilhan Omar, formerly of Somalia. Ms. Omar having been saved by the USA from the hell of Somalia, empowered as a congressman in the land of opportunity while a first generation immigrant, nevertheless hates this country. She will set herself the goal of purifying America.

For instance, because a study found certain minorities had a “higher rate of hospitalizations,” Omar ridiculously tweeted, “Systemic racism is not only present in our justice system — it is everywhere, including in our medical system, and we will not see equitable and healthy communities until it is dismantled everywhere we find it.”

Cong. Omar doesn’t stop there. Instead of being infinitely grateful for an America which saved her from the sewer of Somalia, Cong. Omar declares, “We can’t stop at criminal justice reform or policing reform. We are not merely fighting to tear down the systems of oppression in the criminal justice system. We are fighting to tear down systems of oppression that exist in housing, in education, in health care, in employment, [and] in the air we breathe.”

If any one reading this article disagrees with how Cong. Omar plans to “tear down the systems of oppression," check yourself into a “white-privilege” re-education class asap.

Is Cong. Omar just an “extremist” who doesn't represent the Democrat Party? Does the senior senator from the great State of Massachusetts, Sen. Ed Markey, represent the party? In the wake of the Justice Barrett confirmation, Sen. Markey tweeted: “Originalism is racist. Originalism is sexist. Originalism is homophobic. Originalism is just a fancy word for discrimination.” Sen. Markey has declared the entire Republican party and its 62 Million men and women voters which represent at least half of America as: racist, sexist, homophobic, and discriminatory. There is nothing Cong. Omar and Senator Markey disagree about. Cong. Omar is not the fringe of the Democrat Party, she is the very core of that once great party.

President Trump managed to trigger the Democrats into dropping their “masks” of moderation and revealing themselves as socialist-cum-communist revolutionaries. The “moral compass” of the Democrat party is Ilhan Omar with her Islamo-Marxist platform of burning down the Judeo-Christian based Constitution, and America with it.

The choice Americans are facing is do they want an America that endeavors to achieve its Judeo-Christian vision of a just and fair world, or do they want to turn America into another Mogadishu, Somalia. One need only look at the Democrat-run San Francisco and New York to see beautiful cities turned into homeless, drug-infested, unsafe “Blackhawk, Down.” And, if the light of America is destroyed by them, we will never get America back. Vote Trump. Live free, or die.