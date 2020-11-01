Trump's biggest donor - Sheldon Adelson

According to sources responsible for raising funds for the Republican Party, the biggest contributor to President Trump's reelection campaign is none other than the Jewish billionaire Sheldon Adelson and his wife Miriam.

The two are expected to donate $250 million to Trump, senators and other Republican races, in an attempt to help the president be elected to another term on Tuesday and to keep the Senate in Republican hands.

According to Republican sources, by October 14, the Adelsons had already donated a record $183 million. The two also formed an association called "Preserve America" ​​and donated $75 million to its coffers to fund ads against Joe Biden in which they portrayed the Democratic candidate as "too weak" to lead America.

The sources stated the Adelsons have developed very close ties with due to their close political views, particularly following the relocation of the American embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and the Trump Administration's strong stance against Iranian aggression.

Sheldon and Miriam Adelson also donated $50 million to a foundation called the Senate Leadership Foundation, which has raised more than $308 million to date in a bid to keep the Senate in the hands of the Republican Party.

The Republican sources stated that Adelson and his wife have also donated particularly large sums of money to some pro-Israel Senate members including Sen. Lindsay Graham and others.