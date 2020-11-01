Rabin's daughter: UAE agreement wouldn't have been possible without Oslo

Dalia Rabin, daughter of former PM, claims in interview that the peace agreement with the UAE was made possible thanks to her father.

Dalia Rabin, the daughter of former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, claimed in an interview with the Yediot Aharonot newspaper that the peace agreement with the United Arab Emirates was made possible thanks to her father.

"I must point out that without the Oslo Accords there would have been no peace with the Emirates. The process with the Emirates began the day after Oslo, with the blessing of the Americans and ours. A representative of my father was in the Emirates immediately after the signing of the Oslo Accords and I ask that my father be given the credit," she said.

Interviewer Itai Segal was surprised by the comments and said, "This is the first time I’ve heard that he was involved in this.” Rabin’s daughter replied, "True, and that's a problem, too.”

"These are countries that do not border the State of Israel, with which we have never had a war. With Sudan, yes, and for now it is not a peace agreement but a non-war agreement. But this peace is welcomed," she added.