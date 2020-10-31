Reports in France: Priest shot outside Lyon church

Orthodox priest wounded in Lyon Greek church while closing doors. Condition apparently serious. Police search for shooter.

An armed man shot a priest in the French city of Lyon this evening (Saturday night), seriously wounding him and fleeing. At present the circumstances of the incident are unclear.

The pastor was reportedly shot twice, while closing the church.

Last week's Thursday attack in Nice took place at Notre Dame Church in the city, with the attacker repeatedly shouting "Allahu Akbar". He murdered two women and a man, and also beheaded one of the murdered.

Following Thursday's attack, French President Emmanuel Macron declared that his country was "under attack", and announced that the alert had been raised to the highest level.