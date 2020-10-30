Is is Biden or Trump?

An assessment of the two US presidential candidates. Their profiles, history, achievements and plans.

Trump and Biden in final 2020 debate in Nashville, Tennessee

Hear: Walter’s assessment of the two US presidential candidates. Their profiles, history, achievements and plans.

There is: Much talk by the candidates about fracking in the context of the Green New Deal. What is it? This program explains it in great detail.

Why? Is the most important news about the replacement of the Director of Yad Vashem not discussed more widely in the media? One suspects political motives. Listen to a most informative explanation.

Lech Lecha: A riveting account of a modern version. You must hear it.

PLUS: Breaking news and lots more.