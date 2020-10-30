Bernie Sanders claims authoritarianism is on the rise in Israel

At memorial for synagogue shooting victims, Sanders includes Israel in list of countries where he says authoritarianism is on the rise.

In a speech about the dangers of bigotry at a memorial for the synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh, Bernie Sanders included Israel in a list of countries where he claims authoritarianism is rising.

Sanders, the democratic socialist Vermont senator, was the keynote speaker at a virtual memorial event hosted by Bend The Arc, a left-wing Jewish advocacy group. The event, held a day after the two-year anniversary of the synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh in which 11 Jews were killed, centered on warning of the dangerous effects of white supremacy and xenophobia.

Sanders spoke about how relatives of his were murdered in the Holocaust, and how he understands the threat posed when white supremacists gain power. He then spoke about how white supremacy targets Jews and all minorities, and how it poses a threat to liberal democracy. He then segued to speaking about how illiberalism and authoritarianism were on the rise around the world, including in Israel.

“They don’t just hate Jews,” he said of white supremacists. “They hate the idea of multiracial democracy. They hate the idea of political equality. They hate immigrants, people of color, LGBTQ people, women and anyone else who stands in the way of their bigotry and racist ideology. All over the world — in Russia, in India, in Brazil, in Hungary, in Israel and elsewhere, we see this rise of a divisive and destructive form of politics. We see intolerant authoritarian political leaders attacking the very foundations of democratic societies.”

Sanders was frequently critical of Netanyahu while he was running for president earlier this year.

Later on the Bend the Arc call, Sanders said he was “a proud member of the tradition of Jewish social justice” and called on listeners to “dedicate ourselves to build a country that embodies the values of equality, democracy and dignity for all people.”