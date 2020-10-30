An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 on the Richter scale hit the Greek island of Samos on Friday, the US Geological Survey reported.
The earthquake struck in the Aegean Sea, 33.5 kilometers off the Turkish coast.
7.0 magnitude earthquake rattles Greece, Turkey
Quake hit the Greek island of Samos 33.5 kilometers off the Turkish coast
REUTERS
