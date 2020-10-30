7.0 magnitude earthquake rattles Greece, Turkey

Quake hit the Greek island of Samos 33.5 kilometers off the Turkish coast

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 on the Richter scale hit the Greek island of Samos on Friday, the US Geological Survey reported.

The earthquake struck in the Aegean Sea, 33.5 kilometers off the Turkish coast.



