With election just days away, new polls show Trump taking lead in key battleground states, pulling into virtual-tie in Wisconsin.

President Donald Trump has pulled into the lead in several key battleground states, and has cut into former Vice President Joe Biden’s lead in at least two more, according to polling data released by the Trafalgar Group.

Trafalgar, which correctly predicted the outcome in Pennsylvania and Michigan in 2016 and again in the midterm elections in Florida and North Carolina in 2018, released a series of polls this week, spanning six critical battleground states.

In three of the states, the polls found that Donald Trump now leads Joe Biden including in Pennsylvania, where Trafalgar polls had previously shown Biden ahead of the president.

The latest Pennsylvania poll gives Trump a narrow lead of 0.8 points, a 3.1-point swing compared to the mid-October poll which showed Biden leading by 2.3 points.

If the election were held today, Trump would carry the state 48.4% to 47.6%, the poll found, nearly identical to Trump’s margin of victory in the state four years ago.

In Florida, Trump expanded his lead in the Trafalgar poll, going from a 2.3-point margin in mid-October to a 2.7-point lead, 49.6% to 46.9%.

Trump made even greater gains in Michigan, expanding his narrow 0.6-point lead in mid-October to a 2.5-point lead, beating Biden 49.1% to 46.6%.

In two other battleground states, Biden retained a lead, despite Trump gaining on the former Vice President.

Earlier this month, Biden led Trump by 1.3 points in Wisconsin, a state Trump won four years ago. Now, Biden holds just a 0.4-point lead, besting Trump 47.5% to 47.1%.

In Nevada, a state Hillary Clinton carried by 2.42 points in 2016, Trump now trails Biden by just 2.3 points, 47.1% to Biden’s 49.4%.

Only in Minnesota has Biden seen his lead over Trump stabilize.

In the last Trafalgar poll in the state, conducted in August, Biden led Trump by less than one point. Now, Biden holds a 3.2-point lead, 48.0% to 44.8%.