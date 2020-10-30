Poll: Likud 28, Yamina 21

After halting losses, Likud falls again, sinking below 30 seats, as Yamina gains ground. But Netanyahu still preferred over Bennett as PM.

The rightist Yamina party is again cutting into the Likud’s lead, a week after polling showed the Likud recovering some of its losses, at Yamina’s expense.

According to a new poll released Friday morning by Ma’ariv, if new elections were held today, the Likud would remain the largest faction in the Knesset with 28 seats.

That’s down, however, from its current 36 seats, and marks a decline over last week’s Ma’ariv poll, which showed, the Likud winning 30 seats.

The poll, conducted by Panels Politics, also found Yamina rising from 20 seats in last week’s poll to 21 this Friday. The party currently has five seats.

The center-left Yesh Atid-Telem alliance, which currently has 16 seats, fell one mandate this week, sliding from 18 seats in last week’s poll to 17.

The Blue and White party received 10 seats in the new poll, compared to nine in last week’s survey.

The Joint Arab List has stabilized at 12 seats, after falling sharply in recent weeks.

Among the haredi factions, Shas is projected to retain its nine seats, while United Torah Judaism gained one seat this week, rising to eight.

Yisrael Beytenu rose from eight seats last week to nine, while Meretz fell from seven to six.

Labor, Derech Eretz, Gesher, the Jewish Home, and Otzma Yehudit all failed to cross the 3.25% electoral threshold.

The poll also found that between Yamina chief Naftali Bennett and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, voters prefer Netanyahu as premier by a margin of 30 points, with 65% preferring Netanyahu, compared to 35% who prefer Bennett.