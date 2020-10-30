'France declares war on Islamic terrorism'

An Islamic terror expert explains why the recent attacks by extremist Muslims in France will cause the country to go to a war on terror.

Jerry Gordon, a Senior Editor at the New English Review and Producer and co-host of Israel News Talk Radio - Beyond the Matrix reached out to Nidra Poller, American ex-pat in Paris, writer, translator, author, and journalist for her views .

She has written extensively on Islamic Antisemitism, murders of French Jews over the past two decades. She was an early investigator in the Mohamed Al Dura “blood libel” propounded by Palestinian activities and leftist journalists against Israel that occurred in Gaza on September 30, 2000 at the start of the Second Intifada, the subject of French trials she covered involving the France 2 TV news. See her book, “Al Dura: Long Range Ballistic Myth” (2014).

She talks about Muslim extremism in France and new facts that are revealed daily about the deadly attack in which teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded.

She said that it appears that the French Interior Ministry and the counterterrorism prosecutors are going after those who are considered “accomplices after the fact” in the commission of this crime shutting down alleged French Muslim anti-Islamophobia civil rights groups and Mosques supporting Islamic separatism in France.