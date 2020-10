Terrorists hurl firebombs at vehicles traveling on the Nabi Elias bypass road in the direction of Ma'ale Shomron.

Palestinian Arab terrorists on Thursday night threw firebombs at Israeli vehicles traveling on the Nabi Elias bypass road in Samaria. Miraculously, there were no injuries.

Meanwhile, a bus driver was lightly injured by rocks thrown by Arabs near the Yakir junction in Samaria.

The driver did not require medical attention. The bus sustained light damage.

In both incidents, IDF soldiers began searches for the rioters.