BLM rioters turn on Jewish supporters: 'Not your place'

A number of Jewish men were surrounded and told to "go home" while partaking in a BLM protest of the police shooting of Walter Wallace, a Black man reportedly involved in a domestic dispute on Oct 26 in Philadelphia, according to a NY Post report.

According to media sources, Wallace was armed and appeared to be threatening police officers at the time of his death.

"Amalek, what y’all doing down here? You don’t live here," the man purportedly filming the scene is heard asking, referencing the Amalek tribe, a generational enemy of the Jewish people. "Y’all know we the real Jews, right?" continues the man, apparently a member of the "Black Hebrews" group who claim to be the true descendants of the "lost tribes of Israel."

Another member of the crowd is heard yelling at the men: "This ain’t your fight. Y’all gotta go."

One of the Jewish supporters is heard saying, “We’re just showing solidarity,” but it's too little, too late as they're surrounded by the crowd, shoved, and told to "Get the f*** out!"

"Philly waking up. Revelation 2:09, the synagogue of Satan,” continues the first member of the protest to confront the outsiders; a reference to an anti-Semitic term linked to the more radical Black Hebrews.

Members of liberal-leaning Jewish American groups voiced outrage with the incident, reaffirming their support for the BLM movement while saying anti-Semitism had no place in Western society. One of the men attacked told a Chabad emissary he was "afraid for his life" in wake of the night's events.