Arabs throw firebombs at Jewish homes in Jerusalem

Eight firebombs thrown at Jewish homes in Ma'ale HaZeitim neighborhood. In later clash with Arabs, police intervene and arrest a Jew.

A confrontation broke out on Wednesday evening between Jews and Arabs in Beit Orot in the Ma'ale HaZeitim neighborhood of Jerusalem.

Residents of the building told Arutz Sheva that around 9:30 p.m., several Arab teens arrived at the scene and threw eight firebombs at the building.

Police arrived at the scene but refrained from trying to locate the perpetrators.

Shortly afterwards, a number of Jews arrived at a nearby intersection, where a confrontation broke out between them and Arabs.

Police officers who were called to the scene broke up the fight and later arrested one of the Jews for questioning.