'Whoever attacks us will face firepower and a steel punch that will destroy any enemy'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu toured the IDF's multi-purpose and multi-dimensional "Lethal Arrow" exercise in the north, together with Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi, Chief of the Armed Forces Maj. Gen. Tamir Hayman and senior IDF officials.

At the end of the reviews of the exercise, Prime Minister Netanyahu said: "Even during the Corona period, our enemies do not drop their guard, and neither do we."

"I am impressed by this exercise in a huge improvement in the IDF's offensive capabilities, and Hezbollah and the State of Lebanon should take this into account. Whoever attacks us will encounter firepower and a steel punch that will destroy any enemy," the prime minister stressed.

Yesterday, Defense Minister Benny Gantz also toured the "Lethal Arrow" exercise.

Gantz said at the end of the tour: "The defense establishment must ensure security 365 days a year in each of the arenas. An essential pillar in the security of the State of Israel is the service of the IDF. I welcome the large-scale exercise that is taking place almost everywhere in the country at the moment. Our enemies do not rest - not in the north, not in the south, neither near nor far - and we will continue to protect the citizens of the State of Israel, we will continue to deter our enemies, we will continue to act against their intensification efforts and we will be ready for any battle."

Gantz added: "I also hear positive voices in Lebanon even talking about peace with Israel, who are implementing processes with us like shaping the maritime border. Lebanese citizens need to know that Hezbollah is their problem - not the State of Israel. If Hezbollah acts against the State of Israel - Lebanon will eventually pay the price and we are here to be ready for that moment, which I hope never comes."