US Ambassador and Israeli PM to meet for signing of research agreement, paving way for US funding of projects in Judea, Samaria, Golan.

Binyamin Netanyahu accompanies David Friedman to the city of Ariel in Samaria

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman are expected to sign an agreement on scientific cooperation Wednesday which will pave the way for US funding of Israeli projects regardless of their location.

The new agreement will nullify limitations imposed in the 1970s on US-Israeli research cooperation which included a territorial clause, barring the US from providing funding for projects which went beyond Israel’s pre-1967 borders.

The United States has quietly dropped its opposition to funding Israeli research projects conducted in Judea, Samaria, and the Golan Heights.

Israeli officials told Axios that Ambassador David Friedman had pushed for the change to the research agreements, intending it as a gesture to Netanyahu after the Prime Minister suspended plans to apply Israeli sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria.

Friedman has denied the claim, however, saying the amendment to the US-Israeli research agreement was drawn up solely for the purpose of enhancing scientific cooperation between the two countries.

Israel’s minister for higher education Ze’ev Elkin (Likud) tweeted that the change constitutes a “big achievement for Israel’s sovereignty”.

The amended agreement is slated to signed Wednesday at Ariel University in Samaria.