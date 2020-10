Dennis Prager talks about his battle against the banning of several of his university's five-minute videos.

US radio talk show host and author Dennis Prager joins Tamar Yonah and speaks about the censoring and banning of several Prager University 5 minute videos on YouTube and his battle to possibly take the matter all the way up to the US Supreme Court.

They also tackle the subjects of the left’s intolerance, "racism", Biden, Trump, and even the possibility of a modern day civil war.

Don’t miss this show.