Trump: Up to 10 countries could normalize ties with Israel

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that additional peace agreements will be announced between Israel and Arab countries after the presidential election.

Speaking to reporters before leaving for a rally in Michigan, Trump said, “We have five but we really have probably nine or ten that are right in the mix. We’re going to have a lot — I think we’ll have all of them — eventually.”

Asked when those prospective deals will likely be finalized, Trump replied, “It’ll be largely after [the election].

“We’re doing a lot of work right now and I’m involved in all of those deals. The beauty is it’s peace in the Middle East with no money and no blood. There’s no blood all over the sand, and it’s happening. No, we have five definites and I think we’ll have another five [that are] pretty much definites,” he continued.

At the rally in Michigan later, Trump told supporters that “seven days from now we’re going to win the great state of Michigan – and four more years.”

He attacked his rival, Joe Biden, and referred to him as the nation's "most corrupt politician."