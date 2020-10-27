Renowned Kabbalist composes prayer for US President Donald Trump's election victory

Rabbi Yitzhak Batzri cites the obligation to pray for the welfare of a country that treats its Jews with kindness.

Rabbi Yitzhak Batzri, a renowned Kabbalist, has called on the general public to pray for the victory of Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election.

He cited the words of a former Torah leader of his generation, Rabbi Menachem Man Shach ztz”l, who once said that there exists an obligation to pray for the welfare of the United States as it is a “malchut shel chessed le’Am Yisrael” (a country that treats its Jewish inhabitants with kindness).

The prayer Rabbi Batzri has formulated goes as follows:

מִי שֶׁבֵּרַךְ אֲבוֹתֵינוּ אַבְרָהָם יִצְחָק וְיַעֲקֹב, מֹשֶׁה וְאַהֲרֹן וְדָוִד וּשְׁלֹמֹה הוּא יְבָרֵךְ אֶת הַשֵּׁם הַטּוֹב נְשִׂיאֵנוּ דּוֹנַלְד גּוֹן בֶּן פֶּרֶד טְרַאמְפּ בַּעֲבוּר שֶׁקִּבֵּל עַל עַצְמוֹ לִשְׁמֹר וּלְהָגֵן עַל יִשְׂרָאֵל וּבְשָׂכָר זֶה הַקָּדוֹשׁ בָּרוּךְ הוּא יִשְׁמְרֵהוּ וַיַּצִּלֵהוּ מִכָּל צָרָה וְצוּקָה מִכָּל נֶגַע וּמַחֲלָה וְיַאֲרִיךְ יָמִים וְשָׁנִים עַל מַמְלַכְתּוֹ יְהִי רָצוֹן הַשֵּׁם יִתְּנוּ לוֹ אַרְבַּע שְׁנוֹת נְשִׂיאוּת נוֹסָפוֹת. וְיִשְׁלַח לוֹ בְּרָכָה וְהַצְלָחָה בְּכָל מַעֲשֵׂה יָדָיו עִם כָּל יִשְׂרָאֵל אוֹהֲבָיו וְכֵן יְהִי רָצוֹן וְנֹאמַר אָמָּן.‎

May He who blessed our Patriarchs, Avraham, Yitzhak, and Yaakov, Moshe and Aharon and David and Shlomo, also bless the good name of our President Donald John the son of Fred Trump, in order that he should accept upon himself the duty to sustain and protect the Jews. And his reward for this should be that the Holy One, Blessed Be He, should protect him and rescue him from all his trials and tribulations, and from all suffering and disease; and may he be granted long years in his leadership.

May it be His will that he be granted four additional years of the presidency, and that He send [Trump] blessing and success in all his undertakings that relate to the Jewish People – may this be His will, and let us say, Amen.