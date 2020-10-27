Israel gets new Coronavirus Czar to replace Ronni Gamzu

Prof. Nachman Ash tapped to lead Israel's efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic, replacing Prof. Ronni Gamzu.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein have appointed Prof. Nachman Ash to be Israel’s next coronavirus czar.

The appointment was announced Tuesday morning, days before the current coronavirus czar, Prof. Ronni Gamzu, is set to leave the position.

Ash, 59, is currently a member of Ariel University’s health management department.

Until this past August, Ash worked as the director of the Division of Medicine for Maccabi Healthcare Services, and served as the deputy director-general of the Israeli Health Ministry from 2012 to 2013, following a 25-year career as an army doctor in the IDF.

He served for four years as the IDF’s surgeon general, and retired from the army in 2011 with the rank of Brigadier General.

Outgoing coronavirus czar Ronni Gamzu is set to step down next Sunday, with the transition process set to begin Wednesday.