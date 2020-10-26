Terror attack thwarted in Rosh Ha'Ayin

Illegal resident walked through Rosh HaAyin looking for victims to shoot, but relented due to presence of children.

An illegal resident who planned to carry out a shooting attack walked for nearly two hours in Rosh HaAyin, with his weapon loaded - until he was arrested by security forces.

The person who sold him the weapon is believed to have been an Israeli contractor - according to an indictment filed recently.

According to the indictment, the terrorist first encountered a woman and her daughter. He almost fired his weapon, but left when he heard the girl say "mother."

The suspect then encountered a religious man and was prepared to shoot him, but again stopped when he saw saw that the man was with a small child. He then met a group of men and almost shot them but took pity on the families they support and decided to leave them alone as well. Shortly afterwards he was arrested.