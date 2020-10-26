The father died, the mother became ill before the son's wedding

Yitzchak is scheduled to get married in a week. His father passed away nearly a year ago, leaving him to cope with his mother's illness.

He is alone in the world, with a massive financial burden that prevents him from celebrating his special day with serenity and peace of mind* The story of an orphan

It happened about four months ago- just about the happiest day of his life. A little over four months ago he got engaged to his bride-to-be. That same day it seemed to him that the heavens were dancing together with him; his heart was bursting with joy. No one was happier than he on that day.

The happiness wasn't for nothing. It's already been almost a year since Yitzchak was orphaned from his father. His father, a noble example for him, fell ill with a terrible and deadly disease. A few months later he'd already returned his soul to its Maker, leaving behind a string of orphans, with Yitzchak as the eldest.

Yitzchak tried every way he could think of to cheer up his widowed mother, to assist her as she attempted to somehow raise the rest of the children- but without success. A month after his father's passing, his mother fell into a deep depression, a depression which speedily morphed into an illness. She lay in her bed most of the day like a stone, motionless.

He, Yitzchak the groom, who had gotten engaged in the meantime, didn't know what to do. His brothers and sisters were being bounced every week from family to family, trying to find for themselves a warm, cozy home. But he was stuck in his own house, trying to marry himself off, trying to cope with his mother's situation.

The debts already had accumulated to gargantuan proportions. His mother was barely functioning. Everything fell on his shoulders- the apartment; the rent; the purchases; the cooking- everything. Now he couldn't even marry himself off- he simply had no money, not even a shekel.

In another week and a bit he is meant to get married; good Jews are trying to help him. With considerable difficulty they obtained a place for the wedding, not even talking about the photographer, the food, the bridal gown, new clothes, etc. He's getting married literally without any money, in one of the most difficult situations imaginable, in one of the most humiliating situations imaginable.

This is the story of an orphaned groom. He's one of forty-two orphaned grooms and brides who are getting married this month. This story, like many, reached the table of Maran HGR' Chaim Kanievsky shlit"a as the first from when he was infected with Corona and despite his weakness, Maran HGR' Chaim Kanievsky shlit"a took his pen in hand and wrote the following: "Everyone who contributes 420 shekels [$125] for the 42 orphaned and abandoned grooms and brides who are getting married in the month of Cheshvan [November] תשפ"א should merit, measure for measure, to make a simcha in their house very soon without aggravation."

An exceptional bracha no matter how you look at it. Maran Sar HaTorah wrote with his own hand that those who help should merit to "make a simcha in their house." Oy, how many people cry because there aren't simchas in their house! How many people are anticipating good news for years already! Couples awaiting children; singles awaiting their marriage match- there's no shortage of examples. For everyone, such anticipation is difficult, painful, distracting. Now you have a powerful bracha that you'll make a simcha in your house.

This isn't just any bracha. Maran Sar HaTorah shlit"a added, "very soon"; not only should you merit a simcha whenever it'll be, but the simcha should be soon; and not just soon, but "very" soon. Do you understand the meaning of this? All those years of waiting could stand to be behind you. This is it. Very soon you should make a simcha; very soon those difficult years of waiting could be at an end. The shidduch could come; the baby could come; the simcha could come. Very soon.

Maran Sar HaTorah HGR' Chaim Kanievsky shlit"a didn't content himself with those lines, but he added, "without aggravation." You shouldn't just merit a simcha very soon, but it should be without aggravation. Oy, how much aggravation people undergo- how much aggravation people undergo while making a simcha- better one shouldn't know from it. But here you have a powerful bracha: You should be making a simcha, very soon, and the main thing- without aggravation.

You understand the meaning of this. The simcha that you're really anticipating could very soon be in your house. Very soon, and without aggravation. Everyone wants this exceptional bracha. All that's left for you to do is to help these poor orphans and to merit this incredible bracha. You can't miss this opportunity!

