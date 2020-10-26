AJC presents special 'State of Antisemitism in America' report

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) released its first-ever State of Antisemitism in America report.
According to AJC, the report "shows deep anxiety among American Jews and a disturbing lack of awareness among the general public about the severity of antisemitism in the United States".
"Parallel surveys of American Jews and the U.S. general public reveal widely divergent views regarding Jew-hatred in America", they added.
While 53% of U.S. adults say they are familiar with the term antisemitism and know what it means, nearly half of Americans do not, with 21% saying they have never heard the word and 25% saying that, while they have heard it, they are unsure what it means, AJC found in its new national survey.
The AJC study, released on the eve of the second anniversary of the Tree of Life synagogue massacre in Pittsburgh, when 11 worshippers were killed, is based on parallel surveys of American Jews and the general public in the United States.
The Jewish survey is the second annual comprehensive poll of American Jews on their perceptions and experiences of antisemitism in the United States. The survey of the general public is the first conducted by AJC on the subject.
“What American Jews and the general public are saying in these surveys, for us, is a clarion call for a stepped-up, multi-pronged response to rising antisemitism in the United States,” said AJC CEO David Harris. “That nearly half of the American population does not even seem to know what antisemitism is can only increase American Jews’ concern about their own security and well-being.”
Due to the fact that some of the questions related to US politics, AJC emphasized that the organization is non-partisan and that they neither support nor endorse candidates for elective office.
The following is the full comparison of the State of Antisemitism in America surveys:
The general public was asked: How familiar are you with the term antisemitism?
53% - Familiar
46% - Not familiar
How much of a problem, if at all, do you think antisemitism is in the United States today?
American Jews
88% - A Problem
11% - Not a Problem
General Public
62% - A Problem
33% - Not a Problem
Over the past five years, do you think antisemitism in the United States has…
American Jews:
82% - Increased
3% - Increased
General Public
43% - Increased
39% - Stayed the same
14% - Increased
American Jews were asked: Over the past five years, have you been the target of an antisemitic physical attack, an antisemitic remark in person, by mail, or by phone, or an antisemitic remark online or through social media?
37% - Yes
63% - Not a target/Don’t know
General public was asked: Over the past five years, have you seen any antisemitic incidents, such as negative remarks or online content about Jewish people, or physical attacks on Jewish people or their religious facilities?
12% - Yes, one time
36% - Yes, more than one time
52% - No
48% - Yes
52% - No
To what extent, if at all, do you think the Democratic Party holds antisemitic views?
American Jews:
37% - A lot/Some
61% - Not much/at all
2% - Don't know/refused
General Public:
42% - A lot/Some
54% - Not much/at all
5% - Don't know/refused
To what extent, if at all, do you think the Republican Party holds antisemitic views?
American Jews:
69% - A lot/Some
28% - Not much/at all
3% - Don't know/refused
General Public:
52% - A lot/Some
43% - Not much/at all
5% - Don't know/refused
How familiar are you with the BDS movement?
American Jews:
61% - Familiar
39% - Not familiar
General Public:
25% - Familiar
75% - Not familiar
Do you view the BDS movement as antisemitic?
American Jews:
80% - Mostly antisemitic/ has antisemitic supporters
15% - Not antisemitic
5% - Don't know
General Public
68% - Mostly antisemitic/ has antisemitic supporters
19% - Not antisemitic
13% - Don't know
Do you view the statement, “Israel has no right to exist,” as antisemitic or not?
American Jews:
85% - Antisemitic
14% - Not antisemitic
1% - Don't know
General Public:
74% - Antisemitic
21% - Not antisemitic
1% - Don't know
Do you view the statement, “The U.S. government only supports Israel because of Jewish money,” as antisemitic or not?
American Jews:
84% - Antisemitic
15% - Not antisemitic
1% - Don't know
General Public
55% - Antisemitic
39% - Not antisemitic
1% - Don't know
Do you view the statement, “American Jews are more loyal to Israel than to America,” as antisemitic or not?
American Jews:
76% - Antisemitic
22% - Not antisemitic
2% - Don't know
General Public:
50% - Antisemitic
43% - Not antisemitic
7% - Don't know
How much do you know about the Holocaust?
American Jews:
99% - A lot/Some
0% - Not much/ Nothing (Not) at all
General Public
75% - A lot/Some
24% - Not much/ Nothing (Not) at all
How important do you think it is for schools to teach middle and high school students the history of the Holocaust?
American Jews:
99% - Important
0% - Not Important
1% - Don't know
General Public
90% - Important
8% - Not important
1% - Don't know
The State of Antisemitism in America 2020: Survey of American Jews, was conducted by the research company SSRS, and is based on telephone interviews carried out September 9 - October 4, with a national sample of 1,334 Jews over age 18. The margin of error is plus or minus 4.2%.
AJC’s 2020 Survey of the General Public on Antisemitism, was also conducted by the research company SSRS, and is based on telephone interviews carried out September 15 – September 20, with a national sample of 1,010 people over age 18. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.7%.