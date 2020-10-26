Are Israel's coronavirus fatality numbers being intentionally exaggerated?

New testimonies claim recently deaths were reported as coronavirus fatalities - despite 'victims' testing negative for the virus.

New claims by relatives of people listed as victims of the coronavirus are raising questions about the official count of coronavirus fatalities.

Last week, Galei Tzahal journalist Hadas Shtaif reported that family members of patients who had recently died of causes unrelated to the coronavirus were offered bribes to agree to have their relatives listed as coronavirus fatalities.

While Shtaif’s report drew pushback from hospital officials – with Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem calling the claim a journalistic “low” – an investigative report by Channel 13 reveals testimonies which seem to corroborate Shtaif’s claim of efforts to inflate the number of coronavirus deaths.

In one case, Nurit Waxman, whose husband Shimshon passed away a month ago, said that her husband had consistently tested negative for the virus.

“There were five tests, the last of which was on September 21st. All of them were negative.”

Nevertheless, Waxman said, the funeral documents prepared for her husband listed him as a coronavirus victim.

Waxman added that her husband’s cousin, a ninety-one-year-old cancer patient, was listed as a cancer patient several months ago when he was evacuated to a hospital emergency room – despite testing negative for the coronavirus.

In another case, Guy Seresinsky said that his grandmother’s death was listed as being a coronavirus fatality, despite her testing negative for the virus.

“So far we haven’t gotten anything to show that grandma had the coronavirus.”

Meirav Caspi had a similar story to tell regarding her recently deceased father, who was listed as being a coronavirus victim, despite testing negative for the virus in all four tests conducted on him.

“What my husband saw when he went to identify my father was very unpleasant. My father was wrapped in a sealed nylon bag, just like a chicken being sold in a store, and he was in a special bag for coronavirus victims. My husband was in total shock.”

In Caspi’s case, however, her father was ultimately removed from the list of coronavirus victims, allowing the family to hold a standard funeral, without the special restrictions imposed on funerals for coronavirus victims.

“My husband had to the hospital director for us to be able to bury him normally.”