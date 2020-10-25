“Thank you Rabbis!” tweets US President after prominent rabbis thanked him for calling religious institutions "essential" during pandemic

US President Donald Trump on Sunday thanked a group of 13 prominent American rabbis who had written him a letter thanking him for expressing support for religious institutions during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Thank you Rabbis!” he tweeted.

The signatories to the letter include Rabbi Avrohom Osdoba, Rabbi Jacob Grunwald, Rabbi Yisroel Hager, Rabbi Benztion Halberstam, Rabbi Shmuel Kasnievsky, Rabbi Malkiel Kotler, Rabbi Moshe Rabinovich, Rabbi Aaron Teitelbaum, Rabbi Zalman Teitelbaum, Rabbi Dovid Twersky, Rabbi Yitzchok Twersky, Rabbi Eli Dov Wachtfogel, and Rabbi Moshe Wolfson.

Twitter Trump acknowledges rabbis who thanked him

The letter begins: "We write to express our deepest gratitude to you, Mr. President, especially in light of your recent declaration that houses of worship should be considered 'essential.'"

"You have given a powerful voice to what all good people know beyond any doubt: that now, more than ever, we must turn to almighty G-d, fortifying our faith and staying true to our values in the face of these current tribulations."

"During any time of crisis people of all backgrounds, beliefs, and denominations look for leadership, to help them steer a course through the turbulence and uncertainty. Yet, not every era is blessed with the same caliber of leadership, as becomes evident in the extent to which a nation maintains its integrity through times of upheaval."

"It is precisely with this in mind that we feel so grateful that you, Mr. President, are indeed expressing leadership we need so urgently, standing up for first amendment rights which is critical to help us weather the storm of the current pandemic."

"You have exemplified that leadership with your commitment to the essential importance of religious entities," they wrote.