Watch: Rescue on the waters of the Kinneret

The autumn weather in the last two days and the strong easterly winds have caused some vacationers in the Kinneret (Sea of ​​Galilee) to drift dangerously into the heart of the lake.

Yesterday (Saturday) morning a call was received at the police hotline from a man in his 20s who claimed to have drifted into the heart of the lake in his kayak due to the strong easterly winds and who had difficulty returning to shore.

Kinneret Maritime Police officers were dispatched and began searches. Within a short time, the police managed to reach the man who was exhausted, rescued him safely and assisted in transporting the kayak back to the beach.

Last night, two men in their 50s were found in the Sea of ​​Galilee, one on a rubber dinghy and the other on a paddleboard. The two encountered a strong easterly wind, which swept them quickly away from the shoreline. The heat and high waves made it difficult for them and they tired before they could return to the shore.

The police rescued them and assisted in transporting the rubber dinghy and paddleboard to the shore.

The police asked the public to behave responsibly and not to go sailing on the lake without a cell phone.