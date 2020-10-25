Cabinet to determine outline for return to schools

PM will try to reach final agreements on approval of return of 1st-4th graders. Finance minister demands opening of some businesses.

The Corona Cabinet will hold a discussion today, Sunday, that will deal with three main issues: the opening of the education system, the increase in fines imposed on violators of coronavirus restrictions and the partial opening of the business sector.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not yet been able to reach an agreement on an outline that will allow the opening of first to fourth grades in schools. It seems that grades 1-2 will study for half a week alternately and grades 3-4 will study for a full week using the “capsule” outline.

The Finance Minister will demand the activation of at least some of the branches of the business sector, despite opposition from the Ministry of Health, which claims that such a move would significantly impair the ability to stop the chain of contagion. Finance Minister Yisrael Katz proposes to open some stores, to sweepingly approve the opening of street stores and to allow self-collection of orders from all the stores.

The Cabinet will also discuss increasing fines for violating guidelines. Health Minister Yuli Edelstein is pushing for approval of the move. "There is a gap between the Corona Cabinet's cautious decisions and what is happening on the ground, with violation of guidelines by educational and business institutions. Therefore, we will bring the Corona Cabinet a proposal to increase fines strictly.”

The Prime Minister also supports the move. "I am going to take further steps against the violators of the guidelines, including heavy fines on educational institutions that are opened without a permit."

"It is not against someone, it is against something - against the virus, against the disease. I expect everyone to cooperate without exception," Netanyahu said.