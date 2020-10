Joe Biden says his party created 'Most extensive voter fraud organization' Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's remarks his party has created 'the most extensive voter fraud organization'. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Reuters Joe Biden 7ummit magazine writes: "Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's remark that his party has created “the most extensive voter fraud organization” has reinforced the former VP’s “gaffe-machine” status, giving the Republicans a free gotcha moment."



