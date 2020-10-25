Bahrain will combat anti-Semitism, anti-Zionism & Israel's delegitimization

Elan Carr, the United States Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism, signed historic agreement with Bahrain’s 'King Hamad Global Centre for Peaceful Coexistence'. The agreement aims at fighting Antisemitism together "in the Middle East and beyond".

"We will also create programs to teach the region’s children the value of peaceful coexistence", Carr wrote, "Thank you Bahrain!"

Carr noted on Twitter that Bahrain is the first state ever in the Arab world to agree to to combat what the agreement definded as “all forms of anti-Semitism", including anti-Zionism and the delegitimization of the State of Israel.

"None of this would have been possible without the leadership of President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo", Carr added, "thank you Mr. President and Mr. Secretary for leading us to a new Middle East!"

Secretary Pompeo replied: "Thank you to His Majesty King Hamad bin Issa Al Khalifa of Bahrain and The King Hamad Global Centre for Peaceful Coexistence for signing an agreement on combatting anti-Semitism with the U.S. Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism".

"We're proud to have a strong partner in Bahrain as we aim to eradicate anti-Semitism and promote peace", Pompeo concluded.