The political effects of the pandemic

The coronavirus is affecting every facet of life in Israel, even the relationship between Israel and the Palestinians.

Jay Shapiro talks about how the government is dealing with the coronavirus and talks about the widespread public opinion that the motive for all decisions related to the pandemic is political.

The current situation permeates all areas of life, even the relations between Israel and the Palestinians in the days when Saeb Erekat is hospitalized in Israel.

The main question that is being tested today is whether Israeli politicians do everything to make our situation better, or do they first and foremost make sure that the political situation fits their solutions.