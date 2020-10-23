Watch: Civilian flyover salutes medical personnel

Six private planes took off from an airplane hangar in Rishon LeTzion. Three of the planes were flown by retired IDF fighter pilots.

A civilian flyover was held earlier today to salute medical personnel battling the coronavirus. The event was organized by Magen David Adom (MDA).

Six private planes took off from an airplane hangar in Rishon LeTzion. Three of the planes were flown by retired IDF fighter pilots.

Aside from a show of respect for medical personnel, the flyover was meant to increase awareness of the coronavirus guidelines and the importance of strict adherence to them.

The planes flew over the Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital (Jerusalem), Rambam Hospital (Haifa), Hillel Yafe Hospital (Hedera), Laniado Hospital (Netanya), as well as the beaches in Herzliya, Tel Aviv, and Ashdod.

Hadassah Hospital director Zeev Rothstein flew was a passenger in one of the planes.