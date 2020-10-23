Ivanka Trump prays at Lubavitcher Rebbe's grave

President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka prayed at the grave of the late Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, Thursday night.

According to a report by Collive.com, Ivanka Trump was spotted leaving the Old Montefiore Cemetery in Queens, New York late Thursday night, after she prayed at the Lubavitcher Rebbe’s grave.

Ivanka was accompanied by Rabbi Zalman and Toba Grossbaum, the directors of the Chabad of Livingston in New Jersey. The two are reportedly close to Ivanka Trump’s husband, Jared Kushner.

Ivanka made the late-night visit to the grave hours after she attended her father’s debate with former Vice President Joe Biden in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Great job Mr. President!” Ivanka Trump tweeted after the debate. “My father ran for President because of politicians like Biden. All talk, no action. My father has been a leader of action who has kept his promises. He will continue to fight & deliver for ALL Americans for #4MoreYears.”

Four years ago, just days before the 2016 presidential election, Ivanka visited the grave of the Lubavitcher Rebbe.