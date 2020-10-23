Poll: Yamina loses seats as Likud regains it strength

As lockdown slowly eased, Likud reverses its months-long decline, while Yamina and Yisrael Beytenu tumble in the latest poll.

The Likud has ended its months-long decline in the polls, a new survey released Friday finds, with the ruling party gaining two seats over the past week.

According to the poll, which was conducted by Panels Politics and published by Ma’ariv Friday morning, if new elections were held today, the Likud would remain the largest party in the Knesset with 30 seats, down from its current 36, but up two seats from last week’s Panels Politics survey, which showed the Likud winning just 28 mandates.

The right-wing – religious bloc as a whole would win 66 seats if new elections were held today, the poll found, compared to 46 seats for the left-wing – Arab bloc and eight seats for Yisrael Beytenu, which has distanced itself from both the right and left-wing blocs.

In second place after the Likud is the rightist Yamina party, which fell one seat over the past week from 21 mandates to 20 – still four times the party’s current five seats.

Yesh Atid-Telem remains in third place with 18 seats, up one from last week, while the Joint Arab List continues to hemorrhage support, falling from 15 seats currently and 14 seats in last week’s poll to just 12 mandates this Friday.

Among the haredi factions, Shas held steady at nine seats, while United Torah Judaism retained its seven seats.

Yisrael Beytenu fell by one seat, from nine to eight mandates, while the far-left Meretz faction rose from six to seven seats.

Labor, Derech Eretz, Gesher, the Jewish Home, and Otzma Yehudit all failed to cross the 3.25% electoral threshold.

Otzma Yehudit came closest to crossing the threshold with 1.6%, followed by Labor at 1.0%, the Jewish Home with 0.5%, and Derech Eretz and Gesher tied at 0.2%.