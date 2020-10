Two rockets were fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip Thursday night.

The Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted one rocket which was fired at the city of Ashkelon. Another rocket landed in an open field.

The rocket launches activated red alert sirens across southern Israel including in Yad Mordechai, Ashkelon, Beer Ganim, the Southern Industrial Zone Ashkelon, and Mavki'im.

Magen David Adom announced that it had received no reports of casualties as a result of the rocket attacks.