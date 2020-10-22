Regavim head: Take control of land - not new housing units

Head of Regavim: 'Over the last decade, not one inch of land has been added to the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.'

The director general of the Regavim movement, Meir Deutsch, participated today (Thursday, Oct 22) in a tour of the Eretz Israel lobby in Gush Etzion and addressed the challenge of preserving state lands and expanding Jewish communities.

During an interview with Arutz Sheva, Deutsch described the PA's methods of usurping large swaths of land in Judea and Samaria, noting that Israeli settlement covers only about one percent of the territory.

In the wake of the government's recent approval of the construction of thousands of housing units in Judea and Samaria, Deutsch argued that the approach should be changed expanding Jewish communities instead of adding new housing.

"Over the last decade, the government of Israel has not added one inch of land to the already-existing Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria. We need reassess our focus," he added.

