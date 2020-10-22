MK Chaim Katz criticizes government conduct in Judea and Samaria during tour by Eretz Ysrael lobby in young Gush Etzion communities.

MK Chaim Katz today criticized government conduct in Judea and Samaria during a tour of the Eretz Yisrael lobby in young Gush Etzion communities.

Katz, who serves as Lobby Chairman lobby, said, “We have a government that's deserting settlement. Our government is deserting construction in settlement. That's why we're here, to improve."

During the tour, attended by MKs from all Right-leaning parties, members of the lobby were asked to discuss and demand recognizing the localities, as well as addressing the issue of preserving Area C.

Joining the tour is guest of honor, representative of the Republican Party in Israel Adv. Marc Zell.