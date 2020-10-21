'This isn't about Right or Left, its about your Judaism'

Businessman Joe Zevuloni tells Arutz Sheva about the outpouring of support for Trump among Israeli-Americans ahead of the election.

An Israeli-American businessman and activist campaigning on behalf of President Donald Trump’s reelection bid is optimistic that American Jews may be moving away from their traditional support of the Democratic Party, saying the Jewish community may now be close to evenly split ahead of the 2020 election.

Joe Zevuloni, a Florida businessman who established the ‘Israeli for Trump’ movement, is lobbying American Jews to back the president, citing the president’s record on Israel, Iran, and his efforts to combat anti-Semitism.

“’Israelis for Trump’ started as a mission of mine to project the support that we have here in the Israeli-American community for our president. We believe that he is the best president America has ever had,” Zevuloni said in an interview with Arutz Sheva.

“He is the best friend and ally to both the Jewish nation and the State of Israel. I wanted to show a little bit of support, give a little love, and show some gratitude. He gets attacked so much all day, every day from the mainstream media. We have had enough. We wanted to show some support.”

“It started as a rally but turned into a movement.”

“All across the country and even around the world I get messages from people who want to do the same thing in their communities.”

What is your message to left-leaning pro-Israel American Jews?

“My message is so clear to them. This is not about Right or Left. This is about your Judaism. This is about 3,700 years of our ancestry, of being Jewish.”

“We’ve been persecuted for so many years in so many countries. Today, thank God, we have the State of Israel that offers a homeland to all the Jews.”

“The best friend and ally has always been the United States of America. But today, we are living in a time that is so crucial. The president said it himself: this is the most critical election ever in the history of America.”

“America is under threat to turn into a socialist country. We know what comes after socialism: It is fascism, Nazism, and anti-Semitism. We see it today that a vote for the Democratic Party today legitimizes Rashida Tlaib, who vowed to always boycott Israel…to always be committed to Hamas and Hamas supporters.”

“Ilhan Omar is another one who dictates the narrative to the Democratic Party. If you take a look at ‘The Squad’, you’ve got Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on one side, you’ve got Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, and what they do is they dictate the narrative. And that narrative includes in it a boycott of the State of Israel.”

“They are against condemning anti-Semitism and calling it racism. They are three of the 164 members of Congress – all from the Democratic Party – that recently voted against calling anti-Semitism a form of racism. That legitimizes anti-Semitic attacks. Thank God that bill actually passed.”

“Giving Joe Biden is giving a vote to the anti-Semites in Congress, and there are plenty of them.”

Looking at the polls, what do you think will happen in this election?

“I don’t focus on polls. What I focus on is the movement we have here.”

“The perception here is that Jews traditionally vote for the Democratic Party. I don’t believe that, I think it is more like 50-50 today. President Trump has done so much for the Jewish community in condemning anti-Semitism, chasing and punishing the ones behind [anti-Semitic] attacks and labelling Antifa as a terrorist organization.”

“He not only went against Iran publicly and tore up the agreement, he took out General Qassem Soleimani, the arch-terrorist responsible for hundreds if not thousands of deaths of Israelis and Americans around the world.”

“That was a clear message to the Ayatollahs that no one is immune from the great arm of the United States.”

“Biden has blood on his hands, because giving the Ayatollahs $180 billion and dropping $1.5 billion in cash…is disgusting. It gives the terrorists and their proxies the ability to hurt civilians around the world.”