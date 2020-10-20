Beit El - Palestinian territory?

Israelis who also hold Italian citizenship and are entitled to vote in Italian elections have received a "voter notice" in their homes, similar to a notes sent to the homes of Israeli citizens before Knesset elections.

The message they received gives them the opportunity to vote in the Tuscan Regional Council elections, and even move freely on public transport to get to the polls.

Israelis living beyond the Green Line, in the territories of Judea and Samaria, also received a note, but instead of the State of Israel, it is written that they live in the 'Palestinian autonomous territories.'

Eli (not his real name), a resident of Beit El, told Arutz Sheva: "I admit that I did not think to comment on this letter at all. I am already used to receiving letters in Italian and also those inviting me to take part in the Italian elections. But I was struck by the fact that they treated me as a Jew living in Palestinian territory.''