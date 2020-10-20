'End Jewish Hatred' rally in New York proves hypocrisy of the Left

They saw NY Orthodox Jews as the weakest link, so they could falsely allege they are the only ones not following regulations.Op-ed

Hating Jews is nothing new. Antisemitism is usually something you find within “bad people on both sides.”

On the steps of The New York Public Library, Jews from New York peacefully protested against the biased actions taken against those religious Jewish communities that are currently in zones with higher statistics of the coronavirus outbreak, although other neighborhoods' numbers are just as high.

According to WABC Radio Host, proud Jew and attendee at the event, Sid Rosenberg: "We are tired of being targeted by local and state politicians because of our faith. If they showed the same disrespect to BLM and rioters maybe we'd understand. The Jewish people. My people. We are clearly being targeted!”

Yes, Jews are being targeted. Before I was a Republican or a Trump supporter, I was a Jew. This issue is not about Trump. It’s about why are the Jews being singled out when it comes to placing blame, paying fines and threats of cutting off funds to private schools.

I am someone who believes in following guidelines, practicing social distancing, wearing masks and taking extra precautions when washing hands, food and clothes. I don’t attend weddings, large gatherings and travel out of state, as of this time. I do this as reports give conflicting "facts" about wearing masks and about how far apart people should be. I do this while people question the accuracy of tests and which vaccines are the best. I do this as many parents have stated that they will not give their children any vaccinations.

I witnessed, like the rest of the world, images of large crowds daily throughout the summer, images of enormous gatherings. Those crowds were bigger than any Jewish private school, synagogue or wedding attendance. We watched in horror the breaking of storefront windows, closing down of streets and highways and the spraying of vulgar graffiti on buildings, some of them places of prayer.

And what happened to the rioters and looters? Who could forget the images of Mayor DeBlasio painting Black Lives Matter on Fifth Avenue?

Why are Governor Cuomo and Mayor DeBlasio targeting Jews? Jews even supported their campaigns and re-elections with votes and money.

Need proof that Governor Cuomo targets Jews by spreading lies about them? In a recent daily press conference, a picture he used to “prove” his point about large Jewish gatherings during the pandemic was found to be from 2006.

While Jews were celebrating their Jewish New Year, being castigated as a whole for any group not praying according to guidelines,, Muslims have been gathering in large numbers for their religious observances without one word about violations of coronavirus laws. Not one headline, not one fine.



According to one of the organizers, Karen LichtBraun, and NY leader of Yad Yamin. “Mayor DeBlasio & Gov Cuomo have grossly mishandled dealing with the Coronovirus. In an attempt to cover this up, they are targeting Jews in an attempt to cover this up. Why? They thought Jews were the weakest link and there wouldn't be push-back. They have targeted Orthodox Jews by alleging that Jews are the only group of people in NYC not following CV regulations."

"They have used fake numbers and pictures to promote their lies. They have enacted further regulations and enforcements in neighborhoods in Brooklyn, Queens and Monsey, where there are large populations of Orthodox Jews. Playgrounds where Jewish children play, shuls, Jewish funerals, yeshivas and protests led by Jews have been shut down and Jewish businesses in these neighborhoods have been targeted by inspectors.

"Meanwhile there are daily protests in NYC, religious gatherings with non-Jews and large gatherings in restaurants and bars.” And nary a word against them.

According to LichtBraun, Yad Yamin is a growing national movement with chapters across the US, whose mission is to address Jew hatred through community outreach, self-defense seminars, protests and rallies. Our hashtag-#JewsFightBack.

One, yes, only one candidate and/or current elected official attended the rally. Elisa Nahoum, who is a Jewish candidate for State Senate in Queens, said she just had to attend. “As a proud Jewish American (Greek/Romanoite), it was my honor and privilege to have attended the rally, 'End Jew Hatred' on October 15, 2021 in New York City. As the only Jewish female running for NYS State Senate, I am proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with all my Jewish brothers and sisters in this ongoing fight against anti-Semitism."

"My opponent, John Liu, on the other hand supports a Linda Sarsour–Muslim sponsored Political Action Party (PAC). There can be no question for the Jewish voters of SD11 as to who to support and vote for in the upcoming election. The Jewish voter’s city wide need to support pro Jewish candidates, as if their lives depend on it – because it does,” she asserted.

I couldn’t agree more with Elisa. In fact, here is a tip for people for every organization looking for donors and volunteers. One hundred years ago in Europe, Jews from every religious affiliation and background thought life was good. Then came Hitler. And then no one cared who you voted for Nobody cared if you wore a yamulke or ate on Yom Kippur. You were sent to a labor camp, a gas chamber or shot and left in a ditch.

This is not a political issue. It’s a Jewish issue. On the other hand, follow the guidelines, use common sense and don’t allow Jews to be any part of the reason coronavirus numbers are up. And don't allow Jews to be scapegoated. Cases are up around the world, in areas without a significant Jewish population. End Jewish Hatred Now.



