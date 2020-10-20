Sudanese Islamic scholar on beheading of French teacher: The cartoons were the main crime
Islamic scholar says main crime were insults against the Prophet Muhammad, killing was a natural reaction to provocation.
Paris
צילום: רויטרס
|
MainAll NewsForeign AffairsSudanese Islamic scholar on beheading of French teacher: The cartoons were the main crime
Sudanese Islamic scholar on beheading of French teacher: The cartoons were the main crime
Islamic scholar says main crime were insults against the Prophet Muhammad, killing was a natural reaction to provocation.
Paris
צילום: רויטרס
top