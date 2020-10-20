If you oppose antisemitism and love Israel, you must vote Trump!

Trump's record of friendship, generosity, and affection for US and Israeli Jewry is extraordinary, since way before his presidency. Op-ed.

Liberal publications and websites have been posting op-eds from people who are considered Jewish leadership, telling jews to reject President Trump and vote for Joe Biden.

For example, one recent essay came from Abe Foxman, the former head of the ADL. Under his leadership, the ADL stopped being an organization protecting the rights of Jews and became a group trying its best to sell progressive politics and policies.

In his book “Ally: My Journey Across the American-Israeli Divide” former Israeli ambassador to the United States Michael Oren reported that at his first meeting with Foxman and supposed Jewish Leaders in America, President Obama told them that he was going to drive a wedge between the U.S. and the Jewish State. Neither Foxman nor the other supposed leaders warned American Jews what was coming.

What followed was the first four years of Obama’s anti-Israel (and anti-Semitic) policies. Instead of leading the charge to protect American Jews, when Obama ran for reelection, the ADL and the American Jewish Committee released a joint statement. with the message, “If you don’t support Barack Obama, shut the heck up!” That appeared to be the leading secular Jewish organizations’ message, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the American Jewish Committee (AJC) in a joint statement released on in October 2011 asking American Jews not to criticize Obama’s Israel policy.

In 2015 Foxman retired and was replaced by Jacob Greenblatt, who was part of the Obama Administration. Based on the politics of their leadership, you will rarely see the ADL criticize a Democrat.

Which is behind their endorsement of Biden.

Anyone who follows the news and/or investigates the candidates should know there is only one choice for Pro-Jewish or pro-Israel voters, re-elect President Trump.

Joe Biden and the Democrats claim they are pro-Israel. Along with some of his other policies, a pro-Israel Biden wouldn’t have warned the Jewish State during his first VP run that they should get used to a nuclear Iran.

If Biden cared about the Jewish State, his platform wouldn’t include getting the U.S. back into the awful JCPOA nuke deal, especially since it allows Iran to go nuclear in 2025.

The Democratic Party has leaned toward antisemitism and anti-Israel policies for over a decade. Their presidential nominee Joe Biden has never been a big supporter of Israel. As V.P., he never fought against Barack Obama’s blatant Antisemitism or the antisemites in his party that have come out of the closet in recent years. As his party’s base consists of extreme leftists and socialists, if (God-forbid) he is elected, the wind will blow Biden even further against the Jews and Israel. There’s more, but we will save the fact that he’s ignored his party’s Antisemitism for another day.

The reason to vote to re-elect Donald Trump goes way beyond Biden’s deficiencies.

Donald Trump is the most Pro-Jewish and Pro-Israel president–ever. And it’s not because of current politics. He has been a supporter of Jewish causes and Israel his entire life.

This history of Donald Trump’s lifetime of supporting Jewish causes was written by Dan Feinreich, and it demonstrates a lifetime of supporting Jews and Jewish issues.

This was a summary of Donald Trump’s involvement with the Jewish community and Israel before becoming president. His record of friendship, generosity, and affection for the Jewish community in the US and in Israel is stunning and extraordinary.

And that support and affection continued after Donald Trump became president. Some of his acts in support of Israel and the Jewish community include:

Withdrew from the disastrous Nuclear Iran Deal.

Imposed, and continues imposing, sanctions on Iran.

Officially recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Moved the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Signed Taylor Force Act so U.S. funds would not be used to pay terrorists to maim and murder Americans and Israelis (Pay for Slay).

Recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the strategic Golan Heights.

Stopped funding the terror-enabler UNWRA and closed the PLO office in D.C.

Appointed the most pro-Israel U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations in decades who, as the Trump administration’s voice, forcefully opposed the U.N’s anti-Israel actions.

Called out and refused to kowtow to members of Congress who support BDS.

Signed an Executive Order that extended Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act to protect our kids on college campuses from anti-Semitic attacks.

Declared Israeli settlements in Judea and Samaria are legal under international law.

First POTUS to Visit the Kotel while in office.

Defends Israel’s absolute right of self-defense.

Mediated with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, and Israel to create deals for those Arab nations to recognize, trade ambassadors, and begin commerce with Israel.

There is only one good choice for Jews in the 2020 election, re-elect Donald J. Trump. And at the same time, put more Republicans in the House and Senate to control the antisemites in the Democratic Party.

Jeff Dunetz is editor/publisher of the blog "The Lid." He is also a contributing reporter to TruthRevolt.org and MRCTV.org., the political columnist for The Jewish Star, and co-host of the weekly radio show, The Hump Day News Report on the 405 Radio Network.