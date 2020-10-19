'Do not release Erekat's body if he dies'

Amid conflicting reports on condition of senior Fatah official, bereaved families say his body should not be released if he dies.

The Choosing Life Forum of Bereaved Families and the Torat Lechima organization on Monday evening wrote to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Internal Security Minister Amir Ohana and demanded that the body of senior PLO official Saeb Erekat not be released if he is pronounced dead after being treated in Israel for complications from COVID-19.

“We, Herzl and Merav, the parents of Lt. Shir Hajaj from the ‘Choosing Life Forum of Bereaved Families and Victims of Terrorism’, together with the heads of the ‘Torat Lechima’ organization, appeal to you not to return the body of the terrorist Saeb Erekat to his family and to the PA in accordance with your decision not to return the bodies of terrorists until the missing Israelis are returned," the letter began.

The authors added, "Erekat was directly responsible for transferring the salaries of terrorists, supporting terrorists who murdered Israelis (for example, the terrorists who murdered Maj. Gen. and Minister Rehavam Ze'evi), cooperating with the anti-Semitic BDS organization and more."

“Erekat worked hard to put IDF soldiers and officers on trial in The Hague for allegedly committing ‘war crimes’ in full cooperation with Hamas, and dozens of other examples. Therefore, he should be judged as a terrorist for all intents and purposes, this is how we should treat him and not return his body as long as our missing children are being held captive by Hamas."

The letter concludes with a request for an uncompromising policy on the issue. "This is your direct responsibility to the IDF soldiers, the citizens of Israel, and for the uncompromising war against haters of Israel and nationalist murderers, which it is your duty as the leaders of the defense establishment to lead."

Earlier on Monday, the bereaved families, together with members of the Im Tirtzu movement, demonstrated outside Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem against the treatment given by Israel to Erekat.