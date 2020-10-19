Bereaved families protest Erekat treatment: 'It's a spit in face of Israeli citizens'

Bereaved families, members of the Choose Life Forum together with members of the Im Tirtzu movement today demonstrated outside Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem against the treatment given by Israel to Palestinian Authority senior official Saeb Erekat.

The families and activists mentioned that Erekat, among other things, sent a letter of support to the murderer of Minister Rehavam Zeevi HaYad and promoted the boycott policy against the State of Israel, wondering why he deserved free medical treatment at the expense of Israeli citizens.

The families and activists deplored Erekat hypocrisy, expressing hope that the State of Israel would "prevent continued treatment of terror supporters."

Lt. Col. (res.) Boaz Kukia, father of Nahal fighter Ron, who was killed in an Islamic attack in Arad and is now one of the leaders of the Bereaved Families' Voting Forum, said: "Choose Life Forum representatives came to Hadassah Hospital to protest that a terrorist is being treated, who heads the Authority that supports terror by paying salaries to terrorists.

"The same terrorist takes up a bed and costs money at the expense of Israeli citizens while he and his boss encourage their murder. On this occasion, we call on the defense establishment to change the forgiving attitude to Palestinian terror, such as renewing the order Gantz has already frozen three times, prohibiting banks from transferring salaries to terrorists," added Kukia.

Devorah Gonen, mother of Danny, who was murdered near a spring adjacent to the town of Dolev in Binyamin, was furious: "We mustn't be confused. Funding medical treatment for those who justify murdering Jews and acting against the State of Israel and the Jewish People is a spit in the face of the citizens of Israel. This is how Erekat, the sweetheart of the boycott and BDS organizations accumulated his large fortune. There's no justification for accepting him with open arms." She then quoted the Talmudic saying: "Whoever is merciful unto the cruel, will someday be cruel unto the merciful."

Im Tirtzu Director Matan Peleg said: "There's no reason why the citizens of Israel need to pay for the VIP treatment of their enemies, especially a millionaire who is a symbol of corruption. It is absurd to be funding the enemies of Israel."

Herzl and Merav Hajaj, the parents of Shir Hajaj who was murdered in a 2017 terrorist attack, added: "Anyone who works to prosecute our soldiers in the International Criminal Court has no right to receive treatment in Israel. The State of Israel should not try to save the life of someone who profits from the murder of Jews."