Trump: Sudan to compensate terror victims, be taken off state sponsors of terror list

Sudanese government to pay $335 million to terror victims and their families in exchange for removal from State Sponsors of terror list.

US President Donald Trump announced Monday that Sudan would be removed from the US list of State Sponsors of Terrorism in exchange for paying compensation to families of American terror victims.

"GREAT news! New government of Sudan, which is making great progress, agreed to pay $335 MILLION to U.S. terror victims and families. Once deposited, I will lift Sudan from the State Sponsors of Terrorism list. At long last, JUSTICE for the American people and BIG step for Sudan!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

The Sudanese government has sought to be de-listed as a state sponsor of terror since former President Omar al-Bashir was overthrown in April 2019.

Sudan was put on the list in 1993. Under former President al-Bashir, the country supported several Islamist terrorist organizations including al-Qaida, Hamas and Hezbollah.

The American government has also pressed Sudan to normalize its relations with Israel following the decisions by the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to establish formal relations with the Jewish State,