Evangelical leader warns that if Biden wins, J Street and the American Left will be able to influence White House policy on Israel.

A senior Evangelical Christian leader and adviser to President Donald Trump warned that if the president loses his reelection bid next month, Israel will face pressure from Democrats to make concessions in Judea and Samaria.

Dr. Mike Evans, founder of the Friends of Zion Heritage Center and a member of Trump’s “Faith Initiative”, spoke with Arutz Sheva regarding President Trump’s prospects in the upcoming election, and the impact his reelection – or defeat – might have on Israel.

“It is very nerve-wracking,” Evans said of the current state of the presidential race. “Not very good at this moment.”

“Israel is my real house. I’ve been kind of the Israel-guy for the Trump Evangelical Faith Initiative since the beginning. And this is the most pro-Israel president in American history. But he’s not doing so well in the polls. Of course, the polls have been wrong before, so we’re hoping they are wrong this time.”

Evans said that while Trump’s base, in particular Evangelical and born-again Christians, strongly support his campaign, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has harmed the president’s reelection bid.

“I can’t wake up my supporters because they’re all onboard. Not 80%, but 110%. All the Evangelical pro-Israel supporters are on board. I think what is hurting him right now is corona. It is hurting everybody. I think it has done a lot of damage to the electorate.”

“He is a campaigner. He had to shut down his rallies for months and months and months. So it is going to be a very tight election.”

This year’s election “is more complicated than the last time around. The numbers are not looking terrific. They’re very soft in a lot of areas. It could be a very tight election.”

While Evans denied that Trump’s challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, is “anti-Israel”, he warned that the momentum built up by the Trump administration’s push for peace in the Middle East could be lost if Biden wins in November.

“I’m not afraid of Biden. Biden is not anti-Israel. He has been pro-Israel. But Donald Trump has been amazing pro-Israel, and Trump has put together an incredible plan with David Friedman, with Avi Berkowitz, with Jared Kushner, with Jason Greenblatt in the past. This tremendous peace plan, you’re seeing the fruit of it. We’d love to see the president have four more years.”

Evans also warned that Biden would be under pressure from the Left to pressure Israel to make concessions.

“I expect J Street to be in one of his ears and Bernie Sanders in the next.”

“If I was advising Binyamin Netanyahu, I’d tell him to annex Judea and Samaria. Because I don’t really trust the Democrats and I don’t think they’re going to much damage, but they’re not going to do much help. They’ll try to engage the Palestinians. I don’t know what they will do with the Iran situation. I hope they don’t dump money on them, like they did under Obama.”

“If it was me, I would have already done it, because I don’t want the Democrats to be telling Israel that Judea and Samaria is on the auction block. For we Evangelicals, it is Bible land, and Israel doesn’t have to apologize for it.”

“The Democrats will try to move it back to the old days if they can. The problem is, what is Israel going to do, because you have countries making peace with Israel.”