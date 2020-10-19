892 new coronavirus infections, death toll hits 2209

Just 3.5% positivity rate in new coronavirus tests, with number of patients in serious condition falling to 619.

A total of 892 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed across Israel on Sunday, according to data released by Israel’s Health Ministry Monday morning.

Since the pandemic began, 303,846 cases of the virus have been reported, including 272,015 cases which ended in recovery.

There are 29,617 known active cases of the virus, including 25,491 cases being treated at home, 2,974 being treated at coronavirus hotels, and 1,152 cases being treated at hospitals.

Of the 1,152 hospitalizations, 619 patients are in serious condition, down significantly from the roughly 850 serious patients recorded at the peak of the second wave.

A further 178 patients are in moderate condition, with 212 patients on respirators.

The number of new recoveries continues to outpace the number of newly diagnosed cases, with 4,680 new recoveries recorded Sunday.

Just 25,623 tests were conducted Sunday, down from a peak of roughly 60,000.

However, the percentage of positive tests also continues to fall, declining to 3.5% Sunday, down from a peak of over 15%.