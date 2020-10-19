Bereaved mother: I do not want to pay for Erekat's treatment

Adva Biton, mother of Adelle who was murdered in terror attack, outraged after PLO allowed official to receive medical treatment in Israel.

Dr. Adva Biton, mother of Adelle Biton who was murdered in a rock-throwing attack at the age of four in 2013, on Sunday expressed outrage over Israel’s agreement to allow senior PLO official Saeb Erekat to receive treatment in an Israeli hospital for complications related to COVID-19.

"All who pity the cruel end up being cruel to the merciful," Biton wrote in a post on Facebook. "It is not new that we pay money to the PA, money that comes from the pockets of the residents of the State of Israel."

The sums of money that Israel transfers to the Palestinian Authority, she continued, can be used to train medical staff, build hospitals and buy medical equipment, "but instead the money is channeled to terrorism, to the salaries of terrorist families, to weapons, to infrastructure."

Biton blasted the decision to allow Erekat, to whom she referred as an “anti-Semitic enemy of Israel”, to be hospitalized at the coronavirus ward at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.

"Israel is in the midst of a crisis and according to the data presented, Hadassah Hospital is fully occupied and yet we received him with open arms, because he deserves it, without any shadow of a doubt, he deserves it. What a shame and disgrace," she wrote.

"An outrageous and shameful decision," Biton charged, "a decision that harms the bereaved families and residents of the State of Israel. A person who encourages terrorism, a person who is a member of a terrorist organization is entitled to medical treatment in our country? At my expense?"

She suggested that if Erekat's friends wanted Israel to take care of him, they should transfer money for the medical treatment instead of transferring more salary to the terrorists. “I do not want to pay for his treatment," stressed Biton.